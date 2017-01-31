Opinion

January 31, 2017 12:07 PM

Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, February 1, 1967

Objector Trial

The Army today recommended that conscientious objector Harry Muir be tried by general court-martial at Fort Benning. The recommendation was presented to the commander of Fort Benning’s Student Brigade, Col. Ned B. Mabry.

School Funds

Financial worries began to pile up Tuesday night for the Muscogee County School District when the board of education voted to raise school lunch fare by a nickel-and learned that it had just lost $475,000 in state school construction funds this year.

Maddox Taps Berry

Rep. C. Ed Berry of Columbus will be one of Gov. Lester Maddox’s appointees to the Georgia Democratic Executive Committee, a party official disclosed today.

Related content

Opinion

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Visit to Four Corners regions offers window to the past

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos