Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, February 1, 1967
Objector Trial
The Army today recommended that conscientious objector Harry Muir be tried by general court-martial at Fort Benning. The recommendation was presented to the commander of Fort Benning’s Student Brigade, Col. Ned B. Mabry.
School Funds
Financial worries began to pile up Tuesday night for the Muscogee County School District when the board of education voted to raise school lunch fare by a nickel-and learned that it had just lost $475,000 in state school construction funds this year.
Maddox Taps Berry
Rep. C. Ed Berry of Columbus will be one of Gov. Lester Maddox’s appointees to the Georgia Democratic Executive Committee, a party official disclosed today.
