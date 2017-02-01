Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, February 2, 1967
LBJ, Maddox Meet
Georgia Gov. Lester G. Maddox met with President Johnson today in an effort to obtain release of $50 million in highway funds for the state. President Johnson’s budget request seeks curtailment of federal highway outlays because of the soaring cost of the Vietnam War.
Gary Feted
Columbus City Commissioner Wistar Gary will be honored tonight by the Western District Dental Society for his efforts to promote dental health by advocating fluoridation.
Fund-Raiser
Parents of Chipley Elementary School students will play basketball on Feb. 9 to raise additional funds for the eighth graders’ class trip to Washington. A group of mothers will play the student girls’ team and a group of fathers will meet the boys’ team.
