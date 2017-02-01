Opinion

February 1, 2017 11:23 AM

Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, February 2, 1967

LBJ, Maddox Meet

Georgia Gov. Lester G. Maddox met with President Johnson today in an effort to obtain release of $50 million in highway funds for the state. President Johnson’s budget request seeks curtailment of federal highway outlays because of the soaring cost of the Vietnam War.

Gary Feted

Columbus City Commissioner Wistar Gary will be honored tonight by the Western District Dental Society for his efforts to promote dental health by advocating fluoridation.

Fund-Raiser

Parents of Chipley Elementary School students will play basketball on Feb. 9 to raise additional funds for the eighth graders’ class trip to Washington. A group of mothers will play the student girls’ team and a group of fathers will meet the boys’ team.

