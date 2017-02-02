Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, February 3, 1967
Rail Law
A Central of Georgia railroad engineer, who supposedly tied up traffic with his train for a total of 23 minutes, won his case today in Recorder’s Court and may have knocked the teeth out of Columbus’ new law regarding trains that block intersections. Because of a state law that supersedes the city law, charges of blocking an intersection with a train placed against engineer Jones D. Brooks, 56, of Gordon, Ga., were dismissed.
Merger
City Commissioner Jesse Binns Thursday called for a year’s delay in the city-county bond referendum to give the two governments time to “do something about consolidation.”
Cleanup
Goal: To make Phenix City the cleanest city in Alabama. Task: Removing 1,000 garbage dumps that are inside the city limits. “We’re in earnest about this thing,” Thomas A. Putnam, spokesman for the project, said Thursday.
