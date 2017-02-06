Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, February 7, 1967
Jury Bill
A bill which would change the method of choosing grand and traverse jurors in Georgia has been drafted and apparently will be introduced by Muscogee County legislators when the General Assembly reconvenes next week. Rep. Mac Pickard of Columbus said today the proposed new law was prompted by recent attacks on the current requirement that jurors be selected from tax lists.
Bank ‘Squeals’
A Columbus man, who police said they discovered inside the office of E.J. Knight Scrap Material Co. on 10th Avenue early this morning, was placed under $1,000 bond to Superior Court after a preliminary hearing today in Recorder’s Court. Police charged Louis Bailey, 46, 449-B 20th Ave., with stealing a piggy bank filled with 109 dimes.
Heart Drive
Heart diseases kill 16,000 Georgians annually and 35 percent of the fatalities are under 65, a local heart specialist today told the Muscogee County Unit of the Georgia Heart Association. Dr. Clarence Butler, a past GHA president, spoke at a 7:30 kickoff breakfast of the local Heart Fund drive for $30,000 at the Ralston.
