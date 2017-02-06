Columbus not yet in casino game

Two bills were introduced last week in the General Assembly that could ultimately give voters the choice to legalize casino gambling in Georgia.
In the Senate version — S.B. 79, authored by Sen. Brandon Beach, R-Alpharetta — “Georgia” actually means “Atlanta.” (Anybody hear a familiar echo?) The other, House Bill 158, sponsored by Rep. Ron Stephens, R-Savannah, and co-signed by Rep. Calvin Smyre, D-Columbus, would add only Savannah-Chatham County to the short eligibility list. But it at least broadens the issue well beyond the I-285 perimeter, which is why it has Smyre’s support.
The bills are collectively called the Destination Resort Act, and they represent a revenue prospect that has been batted around under the Gold Dome for several years now.
It’s also one that has, more recently, acquired local relevance with the suggestion by well-known Columbus entrepreneur and philanthropist Robert Wright Jr. that a resort casino in south Columbus could be a major economic development boost.
Casinos could obviously bring in a lot of welcome revenue, especially in states like Georgia where the political liability of taxes is especially high. But they also cost a lot of startup money — huge sums of money — which is the subject of some interesting early discussion.
For instance: The Beach bill, which would restrict casinos to counties with populations of more than 900,000 people — meaning Fulton — would involve an initial licensing investment of $2 billion. (More on the population issue shortly.)
The Stephens bill, for counties with populations of more than 250,000 but not more than 900,000 — Chatham-Savannah being the lone qualifier — would reportedly involve an up-front cost of at least $400 million. So, presumably, would the cost of casinos in other second-tier cities like Columbus, which would be eligible under provisions Smyre hopes to add to the proposed legislation.
Wright told the Ledger-Enquirer he doesn’t think it would take $400 million to start up a casino here, and maybe not much more than half that. But for now, the issue is moot.
Meanwhile, another member of the Columbus delegation, though already skeptical about the wisdom of the whole casino idea to begin with, is also skeptical that population should, or even can, be a limiting factor. Sen. Josh McKoon, R-Columbus, said he will consult with legislative counsel on the legality of such a restriction.
If it passes legal muster, then Smyre has suggested making cities’ whole Metropolitan Statistical Areas the population determinant — an especially relevant consideration in “border cities” like this one.
Smyre also insists, and quite rightly, that education funding has to be “a fundamental part of this discussion … if it doesn’t have that, it is a no-go for me.”
In which case it would be a no-go. Period.
Even with a solid majority, there aren’t enough Republicans to pass this legislation without Democratic support: “If you start talking about Democrats and you need help,” said Rep. Richard Smith,R-Columbus, “Calvin is where you go.”
Comments