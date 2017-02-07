Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, February 8, 1967
Fire Tragedy
A raging fire engulfed a 10th story penthouse restaurant in Montgomery late Tuesday night and killed 26 persons who were trapped there.
Many of the victims were huddled at the end of the restaurant farthest from the staircase. They had been kept from the only means of escape by smoke, flames and intense heat.
Abortion Law
A delayed abortion law was approved Tuesday in legislative committee. The proposal frees physicians from possible criminal prosecution when they terminate pregnancies in cases where they think the physical or mental health of a woman might be imperiled.
Sports
Heavyweight champion Cassius Clay might have to hang up his gloves if he converts some of the contenders to the Muslim faith.
“I just wouldn’t fight a brother Muslim,” Clay said. “I would retire and give up the title to them.”
