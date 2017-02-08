Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, February 9, 1967
Toll Tops 50,000
U.S. spokesmen said today 50,529 Americans have been killed or wounded in the Vietnam war and that at least 86 Communist violations of the current lunar new year truce have felled more. They reported 1,149 U.S. casualties last week alone.
Restaurant Fire
Rose Doane died with the 24 persons she was trying to save. Braving towering flames in Dale’s penthouse restaurant, ignoring pleas to flee, the 34-year-old hostess managed to save some hysterical patrons before she was trapped with others in the plush, glass-paneled establishment within sight of Alabama’s white-domed capitol. Mrs. Doane, wife of Jack Doane, sports editor of the Montgomery Advertiser, had been back at work only two days when the tragedy struck.
ACLU
An American Civil Liberties Union spokesman today said that the ACLU will defend conscientious objector Spec. 4 Harry Muir at his court-martial.
Comments