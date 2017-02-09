Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, February 10, 1967
Gas Prices
Gasoline prices in Columbus today are a cent a gallon higher, at 34.9 or 35.9 cents for regular, and 39.9 cents a gallon for premium grades.
Cities Lagging
The House Appropriations Committee was told Thursday that Georgia municipalities are 16 to 20 years behind those in some other states in providing public services. Elmer George, executive secretary of the Georgia Municipal Association, told the legislators that state financial aid must be increased substantially if the gap is to be closed.
LaGrange Escapee
Troup and Muscogee County officers today still were on the lookout for a Columbus resident who escaped from the Troup County Jail Thursday. He was identified as Aubrey Giles Delk, 23.
Comments