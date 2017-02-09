Opinion

Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, February 11, 1967

Arlington

Arlington National Cemetery is temporarily running out of burial space, so the Pentagon is imposing stricter eligibility requirements.

Disability

Two gaps in the Constitution have been plugged with the ratification of an amendment dealing with presidential disability and vacancy in the vice presidency. The 25th Amendment was ratified Friday when Nevada became the 38th state to give its approval.

Convention

The Rev. Samuel H. Balius, Assemblies of God missionary to Latin America, will be guest speaker at the annual missionary convention of the Evangel Temple Assemblies of God.

