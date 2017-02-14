Opinion

February 14, 2017 10:00 AM

Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, February 15, 1967

Time Change

The Georgia Senate voted 28-13 today to reconsider a bill which was passed Tuesday to keep the state on Eastern Standard Time.

Sheriff’s Pay

A bill to raise the pay of Muscogee County Sheriff Jack Rutledge to $15,000 per year was approved 122-0 Tuesday by the Georgia House of Representatives.

STAR Student

David Edward Daniels recently followed his sister’s footsteps when he was named the 1967 STAR student for the Harris County school system. The Harris County High School senior’s sister, Karen Daniels, won the honor in 1965.

