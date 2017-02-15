Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, February 16, 1967
Hospital Crisis
Columbus and Muscogee County need an additional 270 hospital beds today to meet recommended standards. A possible acute shortage of hospital facilities within less than five years was brought up Wednesday by the Medical Center Board of Commissioners.
Campus Paper
The Student Government Association at Columbus College is attempting to suspend publication of the campus newspaper — apparently because of the editor’s endorsement of Lester Maddox in the 1966 gubernatorial campaign. However, a spokesman for the college said the president, Dr. Thomas Y. Whitley, “doesn’t propose to interfere with the internal workings of the newspaper here, or the press anywhere.”
TV Suit
A Eufaula firm is considering court action against two Columbus television stations which it claims have objected to its effort to establish a cable TV operation here. Douglas Smith, of Eufaula, said Wednesday that his firm is “seriously considering” court action against Columbus Broadcasting Co. (WRBL-TV).
