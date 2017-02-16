Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, February 17, 1967
Clay Loan Fund
Cassius Clay, heavyweight boxing champion of the world, has contributed $1,300 to a fund to aid “worthy and needy” students at Tuskegee Institute, and the fund has subsequently been named “The Muhammed Ali Student Loan Fund.”
Callaway
Former Republican Rep. Howard H. Callaway of Pine Mountain said Thursday a third party candidacy by former Gov. George C. Wallace of Alabama probably would help reelect President Johnson in 1968.
Strikers
An injunction has been issued to prevent striking steelworkers at Pascoe Steel Corp. from interfering with the some 20 workers who remain on their jobs there.
