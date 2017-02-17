Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, February 18, 1967
Tires Slashed
A foreman at Pascoe Steel reported to city police today the slashing of all tires on his car and all tires on the car of another employee of the plant.
CD Policy Council
Phenix City Mayor Lee Lott Friday was elected chairman of a Civil Defense Policy Council that will be composed of a total of 50 members from Russell and Lee Counties in Alabama and Chattahoochee and Muscogee Counties in Georgia.
“Becket” at LC
“Becket,” the melodramatic historic tale of a king’s friendship turned to hatred, will be performed at LaGrange College Friday and Saturday.
Comments