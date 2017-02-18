More economic good news from Fort Benning

The prelude to the really big news came earlier this month, when the Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce and the state’s congressional delegation announced that Fort Benning’s Maneuver Center of Excellence had been picked as the headquarters for the Army’s new Military Adviser Training Academy.
With a mission to assist and help train security forces of allies, including possibly those in Africa, the Americas or the Middle East, the academy would bring between 80 and 100 new jobs to the post.
Fort Benning and the community were overdue for some good news. The departure of some 2,800 soldiers and their families over the last couple of years when the post lost the 3rd Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division due to the federal budget sequestration process was a heavy blow.
But the follow-up to the announcement of the training academy was even better. Also coming to Fort Benning will be the central component of that training mission — the Security Force Assistance Brigade, with about 500 new jobs.
Coinciding as it does with the announcement of the expansion at Pratt and Whitney’s Columbus operations, which will create another 500 jobs over the next five years, the Army’s decision has made recent days a good stretch for area economic and job growth.
The Military Adviser Training Academy and the Security Force Assistance Brigade are expected to be up and running by October, although as of late last week Fort Benning officials had not decided where on post they would be headquartered. As reported by staff writer Chuck Williams, the Kelly Hill area, closed but still maintained since the departure of the 3rd Brigade, is an obvious possibility.
Gary Jones, the chamber’s vice president for government and military affairs, suggested that more such changes could like ahead: “From my perspective,” Jones told the Ledger-Enquirer, “the Army is about to enter a growth period and Fort Benning through the commanding general and his readiness priorities is prepared to accommodate that mission growth.”
