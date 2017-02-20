Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, February 21, 1967
Hot Seat
Members of the Muscogee legislative delegation today accused Columbus City Commission of placing Mayor B. Ed Johnson on a hot spot with its request that he get an unsolicited mid-term pay raise. The lawmakers said the mayor did not ask for the proposed $3,000 per year salary increase.
Wallaces
Alabama Gov. Lurleen B. Wallace and her husband-adviser George have won an invitation to speak to the Georgia Legislature Feb. 28. But despite Monday’s run away Senate vote of 41-7, the invitation was hammered out only after a tough fight replete with qualifications and attempted amendments. Republican Sen. Billy Adams of Macon said, “I cannot equate George Wallace’s conservatism with his racism.”
New Orleans D.A.
Dist. Atty. Jim Garrison says he is clamping strict secrecy on his Kennedy assassination probe. Garrison estimates that arrests are “months away.”
