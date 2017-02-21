Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, February 22, 1967
Swift Plans PC Site
Swift Manufacturing Co. is expected to announce Thursday that a $15-million expansion will be constructed on Railroad Street in Phenix City instead of Columbus as originally thought.
JFK Probe
Sen. Russell B. Long, D-La., said today that a New Orleans investigation into the assassination of President John F. Kennedy would convince many a plot was involved. Long discussed his role in the current investigation of an alleged conspiracy between Lee Harvey Oswald and others, conducted by New Orleans Dist. Atty. Jim Garrison.
Sports
Art Ashe of Richmond, Va., the No. 1 tennis player in the U.S., will try to pack a final tennis title into his duffle bag today before he starts a two-year hitch in the Army.
