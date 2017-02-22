Opinion

February 22, 2017 1:43 PM

Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, February 23, 1967

Muir Sentenced

A general court-martial at Fort Benning this afternoon sentenced conscientious objector Spec. 4 Harry Muir Jr. to be dishonorably discharged from the Army and to be sentenced to two years at hard labor.

Swift Plant

Swift Manufacturing Co. announced today that it will locate a new $15 million textile plant in Phenix City which will employ 500 workers at full capacity.

Protest

A group of Georgia citizens is preparing for a Sunday rally to protest the visit of Alabama Gov. Lurleen Wallace and her husband, George, to the General Assembly next Tuesday.

