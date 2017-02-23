Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, February 24, 1967
County Gains Seat
The State Senate today began what may prove to be a cursory study of a reapportionment bill which would trim the size of the Georgia House of Representatives from 205 to 195. It would increase the size of the Muscogee House delegation from seven to eight.
JFK Probe
A “conspiracy investigation” fund has been created by New Orleans businessmen to underwrite Dist. Atty. Jim Garrison’s pledge to prove there was a conspiracy in the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.
Barges Sink
Two barges loaded with rock from Phenix City en route to Port St. Joe, Fla., have sunk in the Chattahoochee River about 15 miles north of the Eufaula-Georgetown bridge at the mouth of Little Barbour Creek. The barges were loaded with about 1,600 tons of dolomite rock which is used in making magnesium.
Comments