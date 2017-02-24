Opinion

February 24, 2017 10:00 AM

Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, February 25, 1967

Record Set

Temperatures took a dive this morning and came up with a record for the coldest Feb. 25 of the U.S. Weather Bureau’s 22-year history here, a record low of 17.

What’s the Hurry?

“The ants came in just fine, but no one sent us any poison ivy,” said Irving Mark, secretary of the Philadelphia Procrastinators Club, as it held its annual July 4 picnic Friday night.

Religion

The day of occasional training for Sunday school teachers and church leaders is passing as a new course at Edgewood Baptist Church demonstrates. A weekly training course for 20 potential teachers and a refresher course for current instructors will start Sunday night March 5 and run an hour each Sunday for six months.

