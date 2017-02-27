1:00 Good Samaritan steps up to care for historic black school in Russell County Pause

2:40 Looking Back: Mother remembers son fatally shot in 2013

0:50 Would you take this plunge? Really?

1:58 High school students join the Valley Interfaith Promise bed races

1:26 Is public funding necessary for the arts?

2:20 Columbus residents speak out about plans for Standing Boy Creek State Park

1:41 Coroner gives details in one-vehicle accident that killed two children

1:31 It's "all hands on deck" when you need to feed 5,000 hungry people

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality