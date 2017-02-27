Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, February 28, 1967
Henry Luce Dies
Henry Luce, head of the Time-Life-Fortune publishing empire, died today at St. Joseph’s Hospital where he was admitted Monday after suffering a coronary occlusion. He was 68.
Russell Draft
Seven Russell County men will be among the 390 registrants called to the Montgomery Examining Station to fill Alabama’s Selective Service quota of 260 men for March, according to Hugh J. Caldwell Jr., state director of Selective Service.
Narcotics
A young Fort Benning soldier has been arrested and is in county jail on a narcotics charge originating in Virginia, where he is to be returned for trial. Wayne G. Brookins III, 21, of Leesburg, Va., has waived extradition on the charge.
