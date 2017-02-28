Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, March 1, 1967
Time Debate
The Georgia House of Representatives today voted 131-65 to keep the state’s clocks on Eastern Standard Time when most other states switch to Daylight Savings Time.
The House action followed a long and sometimes bitter debate over “Washington bureaucrats” and charges that many drive-in theaters show lewd movies.
Wallace in ’68?
Former Alabama Gov. George C. Wallace hinted strongly in his speech to a joint session of the Georgia General Assembly that he will be a third-party candidate for president in 1968.
Wallace also bordered on a prediction that if he does run, he will win.
Shots at Church
Phenix City police today continued their search for an unidentified 17-year-old boy who they say fired a rifle shot into a room at First Baptist Church where some 15 persons were meeting. There were no injuries
Comments