Opinion

March 1, 2017 1:37 PM

Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, March 2, 1967

Medal Winner

“Who dares, wins,” was the motto of the platoon led by Lt. Walter J. Marm Jr., winner of the Medal of Honor in Vietnam, Marm told the Kiwanis Club of Greater Columbus Wednesday.

Sheriff’s Pay

A bill which would allow Chattahoochee County commissioners to cut Sheriff W. D. Harry’s pay up to one-third was introduced in the Georgia House of Representatives Wednesday. A pay cut bill last year was held unconstitutional, but this year’s bill was planned to avoid that problem.

Education

The 1967 STAR student in Muscogee County is Peter Maxwell, Columbus High senior with an outstanding record in both mathematics and the humanities.

