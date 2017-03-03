Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, March 4, 1967
Policemen Held
Judge T. M. Flournoy today ordered two Columbus city policemen, charged with burglary, held for Superior Court trial after a preliminary hearing for the two at Recorder’s Court. Patrolmen Willis L. Paul, 25, and Jack H. Wright, 34, were accused of breaking into the Western Auto Store in the Cross Country Plaza shopping center Wednesday night.
Berlin Sues
Songwriter Irving Berlin is among the plaintiffs in a U.S. District Court civil suit filed here against a Columbus radio station. Named as defendants are Charlie H. Parish, Jr. listed as president of radio station WCLS, and Muscogee Broadcasting Co. Inc. The suit alleges infringement of music copyrights.
Religion
A missionary, once captured by Communist terrorists in Venezuela, will be among Mission Emphasis speakers at North Highland Assembly of God. The Rev. William Stepp will speak at 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
