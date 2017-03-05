Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, March 6, 1967
Draft Plan
President Johnson told Congress today he will order younger men drafted first under a lottery-type system as part of an overhaul of Selective Service.
Nelson Eddy Dies
Nelson Eddy, the blond baritone whose ringing songs of love made him an idol of motion pictures and radio three decades ago, died today of a stroke. Eddy was 65.
Poverty Unit
Antipoverty community action groups, such as Columbus Opportunity Inc. have until March 10 to make plans to meet a congressional requirement that at least one-third of their board members be representatives of the poor.
