Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, March 7, 1967
Blue Law
Gov. Lester Maddox today gave full administration backing to a proposed new Georgia blue law which would force several large discount department stores — including two in Columbus — to end Sunday sales.
Regional Council
A proposed council of local governments was a step closer to getting its first member today.
Phenix City Commission voted to study joining the Council of Local Governments which has been proposed by the Columbus-Muscogee County Planning Commission.
Airport Aid
A resolution calling for the formation of a House committee to study the feasibility of state participation in the cost of local airport maintenance was introduced Monday by Reps. Crawford Ware and Ed Mullinax of Troup County.
