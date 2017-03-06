Opinion

March 6, 2017 1:53 PM

Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, March 7, 1967

Blue Law

Gov. Lester Maddox today gave full administration backing to a proposed new Georgia blue law which would force several large discount department stores — including two in Columbus — to end Sunday sales.

Regional Council

A proposed council of local governments was a step closer to getting its first member today.

Phenix City Commission voted to study joining the Council of Local Governments which has been proposed by the Columbus-Muscogee County Planning Commission.

Airport Aid

A resolution calling for the formation of a House committee to study the feasibility of state participation in the cost of local airport maintenance was introduced Monday by Reps. Crawford Ware and Ed Mullinax of Troup County.

