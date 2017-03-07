Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, March 8, 1967
Draft Challenge
The nation’s draft system, under fire from many quarters for alleged inequities, is facing a legal challenge which could have far-reaching effects, especially in the South. A suit has been filed in federal court here in an attempt to halt all drafting of Negroes in Georgia and South Carolina because of alleged systematic exclusion of Negroes from selective service.
Taylor Guilty
Former Talbot County Sheriff T. M. (Buddy) Taylor Tuesday afternoon pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court here to one of two charges of violating federal liquor laws. A charge of selling non-tax-paid liquor was dropped after Taylor entered his plea to a charge of possessing illegal liquor.
War on Poverty
The top general in the “War on Poverty” said Tuesday in Pine Mountain that this fight can be won in 10-15 years — if the nation so chooses. “This is one war we can win,” said Sargent Shriver, director of the Office of Economic Opportunity.
Comments