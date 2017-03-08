Opinion

March 8, 2017 12:36 PM

Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, March 9, 1967

War Toll Hits Peak

The highest American losses of the Vietnam war were announced today, reflecting the steadily rising U.S. military effort and Communist retaliation with heavier mortar attacks, mines, booby traps and hit and run assaults. The total casualties last week were 1,617 killed, wounded and missing.

New Citizens

Some 76 natives of 17 countries became Americans Wednesday in naturalization ceremonies in U.S. District Court here. District Judge J. Robert Elliott presided and welcomed the new citizens “on behalf of all old citizens.” Fourteen children were among those who pledged allegiance to the United States.

Local Council

The Russell County Commissioner Wednesday became the second body in a four-county area to vote to encourage study of a voluntary Council of Local Governments.

