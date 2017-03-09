Opinion

March 9, 2017 3:06 PM

Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, March 10, 1967

Business

Officials of Royal Crown Cola Co. today declined to elaborate on reasons for the breaking off of negotiations for acquisition of RC by American Tobacco Co. But the Wall Street Journal today published a story saying “a source from Georgia who is close to Royal Crown management suggested the soft drink company ‘may have had second thoughts and called a halt.’”

New Thefts Charged

One of two Columbus policemen charged with burglary was in the city jail today under $10,000 bond on four additional burglary charges. Patrolman Willis L. Paul, 26, was rearrested at his home at 6:45 p.m. Thursday and charged with breaking into an appliance store, a furniture store, a doctor’s office and a night spot.

War Memorial

Gov. Lurleen Wallace broke ground in Montgomery Thursday on the $102,000 Alabama War Memorial with a “flag-waving” dedication which brought hearty applause.

Related content

Opinion

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Visit to Four Corners regions offers window to the past

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos