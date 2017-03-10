Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, March 11, 1967
Welcome Home
The flags were flying on both sides of Fields Avenue Friday when Maj. Jody Williams came home from Vietnam. The patriotic “Welcome Home” was the result of a project started in September by the PTA at Key School where Maj. Williams’ 8-year-old son is a student.
Accused Slayer
A Warm Springs barber charged with slaying one man and critically wounding another following an argument at the Manchester Veteran’s Club is now being held without bond awaiting trial in the Upson County Superior Court. Eddie Lee White, 31, is expected to appear March 20 before the Upson County Grand Jury.
Braves Spring
In a final intrasquad game Friday, Felipe Alou smashed a double and two singles to collect hitting honors and a three-inning stint by pitcher Ken Johnson brought a smile from Manager Billy Hitchcock.
