Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, March 15, 1967
JFK Grave Moved
The body of U.S. President John F. Kennedy was moved, along with the bodies of two of his children who died in infancy, to a permanent burial place at Arlington National Cemetery on Tuesday, 20 feet from the site where he had been laid to rest on November 25, 1963.
India Cabinet
Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi formed a new cabinet, with her chief political rival in the Indian Congress Party, Morarji Desai, becoming Deputy Prime Minister.
Sports
The first NFL-AFL common draft was held Tuesday, with the Baltimore Colts taking Bubba Smith out of Michigan State with the #1 pick.
