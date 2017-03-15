Opinion

March 15, 2017 1:26 PM

Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, March 16, 1967

JFK Memorial

President Johnson attended a brief memorial for his predecessor, President John F. Kennedy, at Arlington National Cemetery. The remains of the slain president and two of his sons have been moved to a new permanent location on Tuesday.

German Drug Trial

Executives and scientists of the West German pharmaceutical company Chemie Gruenenthal were indicted on criminal charges involving the drug thalidomide. Chief Prosecutor Heinrich Gierlich told reporters that 5,000 babies had been born crippled between 1957 and 1962 as a result of thalidomide poisoning.

Related content

Opinion

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Visit to Four Corners regions offers window to the past

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos