Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, March 16, 1967
JFK Memorial
President Johnson attended a brief memorial for his predecessor, President John F. Kennedy, at Arlington National Cemetery. The remains of the slain president and two of his sons have been moved to a new permanent location on Tuesday.
German Drug Trial
Executives and scientists of the West German pharmaceutical company Chemie Gruenenthal were indicted on criminal charges involving the drug thalidomide. Chief Prosecutor Heinrich Gierlich told reporters that 5,000 babies had been born crippled between 1957 and 1962 as a result of thalidomide poisoning.
