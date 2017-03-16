Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, March 17, 1967
Police Scandal
As many as eight more policemen may be swept up in the “house cleaning” of the Columbus police department, Police Chief C.R. Adair revealed to the Ledger early Thursday afternoon. “There are more men involved than we’d like to see,” Adair said “But there aren’t as many as some people might suspect.”
Sales Tax
The Senate killed today the controversial local sales tax bill minutes after Gov. Lester Maddox had indicated he would veto it. The House under Speaker George T. Smith had rammed through over Maddox’s opposition the plan to allow cities or counties to levy a 1 percent local sales tax on top of the state 3 percent tax.
‘On the Rocks’
“Rock hounds” from as far away as Birmingham, Ala., and Pensacola, Fla., will gather at Columbus College Saturday and Sunday to swap rocks. The rock swap, sponsored jointly by the Columbus Gem and Mineral Society and the earth sciences department at Columbus College, will draw gem and mineral collectors from as far away as Macon and Rome, Ga., as well as area collectors, a club spokesman said at a planning meeting Thursday.
Comments