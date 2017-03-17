Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, March 18, 1967
Bogus Bill Ring
One of eight men accused of being part of a multi-state counterfeiting ring that was smashed in Columbus in April of 1966 was convicted Friday in U.S. District Court here of possessing some $45,000 in bogus $20 bills. After two days of testimony, the jury deliberated less than 10 minutes before returning a verdict of guilty against Alvis Hayne Baker, 34, 4003 Millie Drive, owner of a Broadway bar and grill.
Brinkley’s Offices
Staff members of U.S. Rep. Jack Brinkley’s 3rd District congressional offices met Friday at the Columbus Post Office to complete plans for the formal openings of the three offices.
Religion
Community Sunrise Services will be held at Parkhill Cemetery next Sunday at 6 a.m. in the annual interfaith observance sponsored by the Columbus Ministerial Alliance. The Rev. Weyman R. Cleveland, pastor of St. Luke Methodist Church, is to speak on “Easter’s Imperatives.” The Jordan High School brass choir will sound the call to worship.
