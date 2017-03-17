Opinion

March 17, 2017 10:00 AM

Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, March 18, 1967

Bogus Bill Ring

One of eight men accused of being part of a multi-state counterfeiting ring that was smashed in Columbus in April of 1966 was convicted Friday in U.S. District Court here of possessing some $45,000 in bogus $20 bills. After two days of testimony, the jury deliberated less than 10 minutes before returning a verdict of guilty against Alvis Hayne Baker, 34, 4003 Millie Drive, owner of a Broadway bar and grill.

Brinkley’s Offices

Staff members of U.S. Rep. Jack Brinkley’s 3rd District congressional offices met Friday at the Columbus Post Office to complete plans for the formal openings of the three offices.

Religion

Community Sunrise Services will be held at Parkhill Cemetery next Sunday at 6 a.m. in the annual interfaith observance sponsored by the Columbus Ministerial Alliance. The Rev. Weyman R. Cleveland, pastor of St. Luke Methodist Church, is to speak on “Easter’s Imperatives.” The Jordan High School brass choir will sound the call to worship.

Related content

Opinion

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Visit to Four Corners regions offers window to the past

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos