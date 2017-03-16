Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, March 20, 1967
Political Feud
A local feud over whether a man who supported Republican Howard Callaway for governor should be allowed to be chairman of the Troup County Democratic Executive Committee has mushroomed to the state level. The State Executive Committee will hear a challenge to the eligibility of A. W. Birdsong of LaGrange.
Leg Work
Policemen in the Golders Green district of north London have been told to keep an eye on girls’ legs in case they’re wearing satin sheen stockings of a certain type. Thousands of pairs of the stockings, which are not yet on the market, were stolen from a local factory recently.
