Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, March 21, 1967
Police ‘House Cleaning’
Fifteen policemen have been fired, indefinitely suspended or have resigned from the Columbus Police Department as a result of the current “house cleaning” of the department. Today 13 men were fired or suspended, and one detective resigned. A patrolman, implicated earlier and charged with burglary, resigned effective March 13.
Vietnam
Six of the House’s 14 freshman Democrats, including Rep. Jack Brinkley of Columbus, Ga., called Monday for a U.S. military victory in Vietnam. One, Rep. Tom Bevill of Alabama, said, “We should use whatever means are necessary to bring the war to an end.”
Car Safety
Ralph Nader accused the government’s traffic safety agency today of moving with “agonizing timidity” and said it issued totally inadequate safety standards for 1968 cars. The lanky safety crusader assailed the automobile industry and the national traffic safety agency alike in testimony for the Senate Commerce Committee.
