Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, March 22, 1967
Police Purge
Further massive dismissals and suspensions, like those resulting from the current purge of the city police department, can be prevented by “closer supervision,” the chairman of the Columbus Board of Public Safety said today.
Chairman George C. Trussell said because most of the 15 men who were fired, suspended or resigned from the police department were hired recently, it seemed to show a lack of supervision of the younger men.
Pregnant Robber?
A woman dressed in a blue and white maternity dress this afternoon robbed a Columbus bank and sped away in a white Buick.
In her haste, the woman smashed the side of the car into a cash drawer extended from a drive-in window at the Columbus Bank and Trust Co. branch at 10th Street and Fourth Avenue. What was believed to be thousands of dollars was left in the drawer and scattered about the driveway.
Civil Rights
A three-judge court panel ordered Gov. Lurleen Wallace and the state Board of Education today to “take affirmative action to disestablish all state enforced or encouraged public school segregation.”
