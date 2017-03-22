Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, March 23, 1967
Suspect Gives Birth
A young Cusseta mother charged with a Columbus bank robbery gave birth to a son today at the Medical Center.
Mrs. Ella Deane Upchurch was taken from a cell at the Muscogee County Jail to the hospital some 10 hours after she was arrested at her Columbus trailer home. Her husband is an Army sergeant stationed in Vietnam.
Plant Fire
Fire damaged a heating unit at the Sam Finley Inc. asphalt plant on Fortson Road today. Damage is estimated at $10,000, company spokesman Tom Crew said.
Blue Law
Gov. Lester Maddox hinted today that a proposed new Georgia Sunday closing act may be unconstitutional, but said he will sign it into law anyway.
If it should be thrown out by the courts, he told the Ledger, “I might have to go out and picket some of these big department stores if they keep opening on Sunday.”
