Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, March 24, 1967
Police Shakeup
Another Columbus policeman turned in his gun and badge today and apparently has quit the police department.
Fifteen policemen have been swept from the department by being fired, suspended indefinitely or by resignation.
Maddox Aide Out
Gov. Lester Maddox announced the resignation of his executive secretary Morgan Redwine today, and hinted that a beer-drinking incident involving two young couples arrested in Redwine’s car may have led to the resignation.
Ex-Sheriff
The former sheriff of Talbot County, T.M. (Buddy) Taylor, was sentenced to two years on probation in federal court Thursday after pleading guilty to a charge of selling moonshine whisky.
