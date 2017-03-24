Opinion

March 24, 2017 10:00 AM

Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, March 25, 1967

Blue Law Upheld

The state Supreme Court ruled Friday that Georgia’s Sunday closing law doesn’t violate the Constitution.

A Savannah druggist, Robert Berta, had appealed his conviction for selling two packs of cards on Sunday.

Tuskegee Shooting

A white service station owner has been charged in Tuskegee with wounding a Negro pulpwood worker and has been released on $5,000 bond.

Sheriff Lucius D. Amerson said today this is the first such case involving a Negro and a white person since he became sheriff of Macon County Jan. 16, the first Negro elected sheriff in the South since Reconstruction.

Sports

Hugh Royer is six under par for two rounds in the Pensacola Open golf tournament, and if he pieces his game together, he could very easily wind up near the top.

