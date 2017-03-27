Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, March 28, 1967
Suspect Mother
A 23-year-old Cusseta mother charged with armed robbery of the Fourth Avenue branch of Columbus Bank and Trust Co. was bound over to U.S. District Court Monday.
Mrs. Ella Dean Upchurch’s arraignment was delayed when she gave birth to a boy about 13 hours after her arrest on March 22.
New Building
Downtown Columbus will get a new three-story office building.
It will be at the corner lot at 12th Street and First Avenue now occupied by the burned-out Columbus Drug Co. and Tonce Portrait Studio, according to developer Broadway Investment Co.
New Bridge?
Gov. Lester Maddox disclosed today that he plans to meet with Alabama Gov. Lurleen Wallace to discuss construction of a third bridge to link Columbus and Phenix City across the Chattahoochee River.
