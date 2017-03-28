Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, March 29, 1967
Police Purge
Two more policemen, a detective and a patrolman, were indefinitely suspended from the Columbus Police Department today.
Today’s action follows closely the suspension of three other patrolmen late Tuesday and brings to 20 the number of city policemen who have been fired, indefinitely suspended or who have resigned.
Denies Slur
A charge by his former executive secretary that Gov. Lester Maddox is afraid employment of Negroes for state jobs would “mess up his folk hero image with the rednecks” was branded as “regrettable” today by the governor.
Morgan R. (Bucky) Redwine, fired by Maddox last week, made the charge in an interview Tuesday with a capitol newsman.
Grand Jury
A special grand jury panel to investigate the Columbus Police Department was urged Tuesday by the February-March Muscogee Grand Jury.
However, the grand jury in its presentments said:
“The fact that a few men are implicated in criminal matters should in no way reflect upon the entire police force.”
