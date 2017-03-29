Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, March 30, 1967
Mill Strike
Representatives of two unions and management of the strikebound Alabama Kraft paper mill were to meet today in Columbus with a federal mediation counselor to discuss the disagreement which has caused a work stoppage at the mill since midnight March 18.
Sports
It was a good day at Atlanta International Raceway for Cale Yarbrough but a bad one for Curtis Turner. Yarborough, driving a 1967 Ford, grabbed the pole position Wednesday for Sunday’s $77,000 Atlanta 500, but Turner was lucky to escape without serious injury when his 1967 Chevelle was demolished after it flipped and overturned several times.
Braves Broadcasts
The Atlanta Braves will be well covered by local radio and television stations. Radio station WPNX of Phenix City will broadcast all 162 Atlanta games. Columbus Television Station WTVM (Channel 9) will televise 17 Atlanta games and at least 25 NBC “Games of the Week.”
