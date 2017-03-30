Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, March 31, 1967
Civil Rights
The federal courts had the word from Gov. Lurleen B. Wallace today: “They have made their decree, now let them enforce it.” In a defiant speech wildly cheered by a joint session of the Alabama Legislature and carried live on television throughout the state Thursday night, Mrs. Wallace pledged to use all her powers as governor “to prevent the destruction of our public school system.”
Navy Contract
Pascoe Steel Corp. has been awarded a $3,881,808 contract by the Navy Purchasing Office to supply pontoon assemblies. A large part of the work will be done in Columbus.
Speck Jury
The fate of a gangly one-time seaman, Richard Franklin Speck, charged with murdering eight nurses, rests in the hands of seven men and five women. Opening arguments and testimony for and against the accused are due to begin Monday.
Comments