Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, April 1, 1967
Civil Rights
Former Gov. George Wallace says his wife’s threat to defy a federal court’s integration order “is not a white against Negro matter,” but Negro leaders apparently don’t feel that way. Dr. Jon Nixon, the head of Alabama’s chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, said Friday such a move would “increase the already present hostility between the races.”
Police Probe
Detective Chief B. F. McGuffey was quoted as saying Friday that an investigation has been completed which has resulted in resignation, suspension and dismissal of 20 persons from the Columbus Police Department. Findings of the investigation will be presented to the Board of Public Safety next week, he said.
Art Award
Wyndell Taylor, director of the Columbus Museum of Arts and Crafts, has won the Windsor Newton Award in the 100th annual exhibition of the American Watercolor Society.
Comments