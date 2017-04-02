Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, April 3, 1967
Strike at L-E
A disagreement over the number of men required to operate a plate caster in the stereotype department of The Ledger and The Enquirer newspapers caused a walkout today at 6 a.m. Maynard R. Ashworth, publisher of The Ledger-Enquirer newspapers, in a statement issued this morning said, “The only important issue in this strike is automation.”
TV
A third commercial television station will be broadcasting in the Columbus area in the near future. The station will begin broadcasting on Channel 54 on the Ultra High Frequency band (UHF) within the next eight to 14 months, it was confirmed today.
County Mergers
County governments in Georgia will begin consolidating within the next 10 to 20 years in a move to provide more efficient services, the president of the Association of County Commissioners predicted today. Dr. Bruce Schaefer of Toccoa, said however, he does not foresee any such mergers in the immediate future.
