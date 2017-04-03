Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, April 4, 1967
School Taxes
The Georgia Association of County Commissioners today unanimously passed a controversial resolution to end local taxation for education. The resolution called on the governor and the General Assembly to conduct a study on the feasibility of the idea. Much education funding comes now from local property taxes which the commissioners would like lowered. The commissioners want the state to provide the money.
Parking Lot
The search for loans with lower interest rates seems to be the holdup now in the planned six-story, 700-space parking garage for the corner of First Avenue and 11th Street.
Gambling
Gov. Lester Maddox said today he is strongly opposed to county commissioners’ association President Harrison Bray’s proposal that horse racing and pari-mutuel betting be legalized in Georgia. “I will resist it with everything that is in me,” said Maddox in a telephone interview from Atlanta.
