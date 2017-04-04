Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, April 5, 1967
Negro Appointed
For the first time in history a Negro has been appointed to the Muscogee County Jury Selection Committee. Tuesday Superior Court Judges J. Alvan Davis and John H. Land appointment Gordon H. Kitchen to the six-man commission to fill the unexpired term of commissioner G. Hugh Kemp, who resigned due to ill health.
Bard, Not Beatle
Red-haired Jane Asher spelled it out at a news conference in Dallas Tuesday. She wants to be known as a Shakespearean actress not as Beatle Paul McCartney’s girl friend. Miss Asher plays the role of Juliet in Romeo and Juliet in the Bristol Old Vic’s Theater group.
Pill Poll
The petite, blonde home economics major says that The Pill should be given only to girls over 21. “At that point,” she adds, “they should be mature enough to think through what they’re doing.” She was one of 20 Auburn University coeds questioned this week on the use of birth control pills among unmarried married.
