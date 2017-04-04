Public money down a rathole

After more than two years and yet untallied millions in Columbus taxpayers’ money, we might at last be turning the final pages in one of the most bizarre, gratuitously expensive and utterly pointless chapters in the city’s history.
We refer of course to the lawsuits by four elected officials — two law enforcement officers and two court clerks — against the Columbus Consolidated Government collectively, and top officials individually, over the plaintiffs’ departmental budgets.
In November 2014 Sheriff John Darr and Superior Court Clerk Linda Pierce, soon followed by Municipal Court Clerk Vivian Creighton Bishop and Marshal Greg Countryman, sued the city and its leaders over budget disputes.
From the outset, this episode was an ill-conceived, ill-advised and all-around wrongheaded political collaboration that seemed almost certain, sooner or later, to blow up in the plaintiffs’ faces.
It has.
Voters took care of half the issue in November, when Darr and Pierce lost their bids for reelection; their successors, Sheriff Donna Tompkins and Superior Court Clerk Ann Hardman, immediately dropped what parts of their predecessors’ lawsuits hadn’t already been dismissed in June.
On Monday, Superior Court Judge Philip T. Raymond III — the same judge who presided over the Darr and Pierce suits — all but dispensed with the other half. As reported by staff writer Michael Owen, Raymond granted the city’s motion for summary judgment in the Bishop-Countryman suit, and explained the decision in clear, common-sense terms rather than legalese:
“The plaintiffs are subject to the defendants’ discretion in the budget process of the Charter,” Raymond wrote. “To support the plaintiffs’ interpretation of the budget provisions would be to undermine the overall budget process, as well as the roles and duties assigned by the Charter and Georgia law.”
It’s an obvious point that the city and a large number of taxpayers (and, obviously, voters), have been arguing since before this thing took its first wrong turn into a courtroom. If every department can in effect demand its desired budget under threat of litigation, then local government becomes a multiple unfunded, not to mention unsustainable, mandate.
By both City Charter and state law, Raymond ruled, city officials set the budget.
A large chunk of the public expense, as just about everybody here knows, comes from the Darr and Pierce suits, because as constitutional officers, the sheriff and the clerk were legally entitled to having their legal fees covered by the city.
The city was not obliged to pay legal fees other than its own in the Bishop-Countryman suit, but there’s still an unsettled question — a “genuine issue of material fact,” the judge termed it — about the two officials using their city credit cards to pay their own legal fees.
The city can also, if Columbus Council so decides, sue Countryman and Bishop for payment of city legal costs.
Bishop and Countryman can of course appeal the summary judgment against them. Under the circumstances, that’s probably not a good idea.
