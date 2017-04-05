Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, April 6, 1967
Police Purge
Thirteen policemen, including one man who had not previously been implicated, were called before Columbus Police Chief C.R. Adair today and given an ultimatum to resign or be fired.
Business
Buck Bottling Co., 2301 12th Ave., has become the property of Atlantan Gary Robinson, 29, head of a newly-formed corporation. Pepsi-Cola Distribution Co. of Columbus. The announcement was made by Thomas B. Buck, Jr., general manager and director.
Veto Likely
Lt. Gov. George T. Smith made a personal appeal to Gov. Lester Maddox Wednesday in an effort to head-off an expected veto of bills to outlaw electronic eavesdropping and to legalize highway radar.
