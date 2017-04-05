Month’s focus on year-round hazard

The National Safety Council has designated April as Distracted Driving Awareness Month, to increase public attention on what the NCS calls an “epidemic.”
If you haven’t already read the Froma Harrop column we offer as a companion piece to this commentary, you should do so. It’s a graphic and statistically sobering account of the human toll exacted on the American driving public by what seems to be an ever-increasing variety of deadly distractions.
April would seem an opportune time for such a campaign. It’s the unofficial start of the vacation season, when more leisure travelers will be on the roads between now and September.
The American Automobile Association has traditionally referred to the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day as the Summer Driving Season; now the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety has a grimmer term: the “100 Deadliest Days.” School will soon be out, which means more drivers — including more inexperienced drivers — will be on the roads.
According to preliminary NSC figures, more than 40,000 drivers died in U.S. motor vehicle crashes in 2016, with about 10 percent of those accidents directly attributable to driver distraction. That was a statistical increase of 6 percent over 2015 and 14 percent over 2014 — the largest two-year increase, by percentage, since 1964.
Those are tragic and scary numbers.
Some 60 percent of teen driver motor vehicle accidents are attributable to distracted driving. But according to AAA, the main culprit is not cell phones or texting; it’s interaction with other passengers in the car. The same is true, in fact, for all drivers, according to a 2010 study by the National Highway Traffic Safety Association. Anything that takes hands off the wheel or attention off the road is distracted driving.
AAA’s 2017 campaign includes a “Good Passenger” component: Others in the car are urged to help minimize distractions rather than cause them.
Dangerous distractions, as many of us — perhaps most of us — often forget, come in forms that have nothing to do with phones or texting. Eating at the wheel, putting on makeup, trying to read a map or GPS image while the car is in motion, fumbling around for items on the seat or car floor, fiddling with the radio or music player — those are just a few of the “minor” distractions that can result in major crashes. And all are situations in which a responsible passenger can make all the difference.
Another AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety study showed that a speech-to-text system is actually more distracting than a regular cell phone call; and “hands-free doesn’t mean risk-free: When messaging systems make mistakes, your brain works harder. The harder your brain works, the more distracted you become.”
A mere five seconds’ distraction at 55 mph results in an essentially driverless car going the length of a football field. A lot of horrible things can happen in those few seconds. Too many already have.
